NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Position Boosted by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,337,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the period. NortonLifeLock accounts for 3.9% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $26,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 9.6 %

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.30. 8,018,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.