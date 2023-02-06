Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at Scotiabank

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.25.

Northland Power Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:NPI traded down C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$33.87. 526,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,324. The firm has a market cap of C$8.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$33.59 and a 52-week high of C$47.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.18.

About Northland Power

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$555.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

