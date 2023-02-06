Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWNGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,916,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 7,068,670 shares.The stock last traded at $23.78 and had previously closed at $26.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Nordstrom Stock Down 11.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth about $28,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Nordstrom by 914.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 914,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,178,000 after acquiring an additional 898,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

