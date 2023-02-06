Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,916,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 7,068,670 shares.The stock last traded at $23.78 and had previously closed at $26.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Down 11.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth about $28,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Nordstrom by 914.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 914,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,178,000 after acquiring an additional 898,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.