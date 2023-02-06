Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 280,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,559,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $628.75 million, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.61 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 34.90%. Equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,429,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 543,609 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,228,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 142,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 266.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,555,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,210,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,052 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

