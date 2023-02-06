Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) vs. Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Head to Head Survey

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Nikola has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nikola and Ideanomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 4 2 0 2.33 Ideanomics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nikola currently has a consensus target price of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 204.55%. Ideanomics has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,520.75%. Given Ideanomics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Nikola.

20.9% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Ideanomics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -116.43% -68.29% Ideanomics -268.05% -49.11% -36.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nikola and Ideanomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $44.26 million 29.75 -$690.44 million ($1.71) -1.61 Ideanomics $111.30 million 0.98 -$256.01 million ($0.64) -0.29

Ideanomics has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola. Nikola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ideanomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. engages in facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital business units. Ideanomics Mobility provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity. Ideanomics Capital offers financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

