NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,041 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the period. NetApp accounts for 1.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $71,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 237.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in NetApp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in NetApp by 457.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Down 1.8 %

NTAP stock traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $66.42. 355,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,159. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.95.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,707 shares of company stock worth $748,890 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

