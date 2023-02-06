NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and $104.83 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00010220 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00087384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00062264 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 330.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00024163 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,238,650 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 854,238,650 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.3681981 USD and is down -5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $141,675,638.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

