Navellier & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 87,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 6.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,100,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 62,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile



Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

