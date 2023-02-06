Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 931 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,571 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 2.3% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $125.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.63. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

