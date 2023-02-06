Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,738,000 after purchasing an additional 770,620 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,818,000 after buying an additional 652,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.06. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

