Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 84,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $47.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $434.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Articles

