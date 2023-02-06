Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,693 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $73.44 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $84.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.01) to GBX 5,790 ($71.51) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.63) to GBX 6,200 ($76.57) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.58) to GBX 5,380 ($66.44) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

