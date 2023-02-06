Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $4.73 Million in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,000. Carlisle Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $22,818,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,205,000 after buying an additional 108,303 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 584,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 571,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,922,000 after buying an additional 141,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $249.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $214.05 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.06 and its 200-day moving average is $268.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

Featured Stories

