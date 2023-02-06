Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,219 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Fortinet stock opened at $52.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

