Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.50% of Aehr Test Systems worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 48,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 60,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

AEHR stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $966.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 69,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $1,804,971.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,748,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,115.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 69,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,804,971.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,748,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,994,384 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

