Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 49,270 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,000. Arista Networks comprises about 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after purchasing an additional 553,782 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,867,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after purchasing an additional 101,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,823,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,342,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $130.74 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $143.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.34 and a 200-day moving average of $121.00.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,220.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $279,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,703,337.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $413,220.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,879 shares of company stock worth $11,211,209. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

