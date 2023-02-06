Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.43

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 115816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $45,179.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,282,173 shares of company stock valued at $31,798,676. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

