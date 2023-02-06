Nano 1-Day Volume Hits $2.17 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $111.90 million and $2.17 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00003646 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,034.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.12 or 0.00421627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00099078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.76 or 0.00723978 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00582345 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00187506 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.