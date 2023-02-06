MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $4.35 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 0.1% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after acquiring an additional 326,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after acquiring an additional 221,798 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,495,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,107,000 after acquiring an additional 268,017 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,505,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,360,000 after acquiring an additional 136,582 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

NYSE TFC opened at $50.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $66.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Stories

