MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 7,970 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $106.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average of $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Fiserv from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

