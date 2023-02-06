MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 1,200 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $254.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.39. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

