MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $809,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $59.83 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.17.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading

