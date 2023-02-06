MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Down 0.4 %

ALB stock opened at $285.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.78.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,927. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $461.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.37.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.