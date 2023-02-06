MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys Shares of 90,000 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,437,000. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 0.1% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

