MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) EVP Douglas E. Jones Sells 23,918 Shares

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,877. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.14. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $90.04.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.