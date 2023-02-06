MovieBloc (MBL) Trading Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $54.95 million and $9.57 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,578,706,221 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

