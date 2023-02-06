Moonriver (MOVR) Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for about $9.00 or 0.00039299 BTC on exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $55.77 million and $4.16 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,659,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,198,827 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

