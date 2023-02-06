Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Sells 56,500 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,500 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems makes up about 3.1% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.20% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $20,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.
Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 7.3 %
Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.
Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,159,802.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,520.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,159,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Drainage Systems Profile
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.
