Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Insider Activity

TransMedics Group Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $164,962.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,459,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $164,962.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,459,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $162,201.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,714,108 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $69.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $70.20.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

