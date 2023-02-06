Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Raises Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Energy Recovery comprises 2.9% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 1.55% of Energy Recovery worth $18,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 86.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,927,000 after buying an additional 452,454 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 56.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 42,707 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at $1,067,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 19.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 147.4% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 45,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 27,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Energy Recovery Stock Up 1.1 %

About Energy Recovery

Shares of ERII opened at $22.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.18. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $26.34.

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.