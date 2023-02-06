Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $24.91 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. IDEX accounts for approximately 3.8% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $24,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 491.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE IEX opened at $229.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.25.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

