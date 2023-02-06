Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914,067 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $351,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,530 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $92,548,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Profile

Get Rating

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

