MOBOX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.28 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. One MOBOX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002452 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $97.92 million and approximately $13.28 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00425278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.56 or 0.29007242 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.00425303 BTC.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,109,837 tokens. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

