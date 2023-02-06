Mizuho Raises Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $185.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $183.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.35.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $186.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $188.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.