Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 8,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. PDC Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Price Performance

PDCE stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.12. 21,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,367. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.25.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho began coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $75,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,179.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,771. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.