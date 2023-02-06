Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases 16,000 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 6.2% during the second quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Nasdaq by 5.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nasdaq Stock Performance

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,277,784 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.40. 78,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,725. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

