Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOS. UBS Group lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.31.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,732. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

