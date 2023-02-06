Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,000 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.86. 99,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,922. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The company has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.12.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

