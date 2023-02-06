Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNMD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $656,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $126,000. 20.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $129.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.16.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

