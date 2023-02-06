MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.89.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,611 shares of company stock worth $10,404,462 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 216,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $788,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

