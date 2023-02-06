MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

MTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered MGIC Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point cut MGIC Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MGIC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MTG stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $62,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 71.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $112,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.