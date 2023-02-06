Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Baader Bank raised Meyer Burger Technology to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 0.90 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.46 to CHF 0.42 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $0.52.

Meyer Burger Technology Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. Meyer Burger Technology has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG engages in the development of systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. It operates through the following segments: Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies. The Modules segment manufactures solar cells and modules. The Photovoltaics segment includes the processing of solar cells, solar modules and solar systems with its portfolio of systems, production equipment and services.

