Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded at Tudor Pickering

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEOH. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

MEOH opened at $50.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.66. Methanex has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $56.79.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.55 million. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

