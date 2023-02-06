Meter Governance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $46.13 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $46.13 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00011925 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001090 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,819,873 coins and its circulating supply is 16,883,539 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

