MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $87.12 million and $121,786.45 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

