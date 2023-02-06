Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $220.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $160.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $116.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Meta Platforms to an outperform rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Meta Platforms to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.92.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.19. The company has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $242.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $537,062.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

