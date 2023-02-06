Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $210.00 at Roth Capital

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $125.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones cut Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.92.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.19. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $242.61. The company has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.