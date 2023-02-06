MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$25.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MEG has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.89.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$21.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.32 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.91 and a 1-year high of C$24.47.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.39). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

