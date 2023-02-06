MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$25.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
MEG has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.89.
MEG Energy Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$21.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.32 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.91 and a 1-year high of C$24.47.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.