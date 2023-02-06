Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Critical Review

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get EVmo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -71.29% -205.24% -37.62% Mawson Infrastructure Group -36.41% -12.60% -7.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EVmo and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 426.32%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than EVmo.

12.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of EVmo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVmo and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $10.24 million 0.93 -$14.98 million N/A N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 1.06 -$44.96 million N/A N/A

EVmo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Volatility & Risk

EVmo has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats EVmo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVmo

(Get Rating)

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for EVmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.