Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTCH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.76.
Match Group Trading Down 7.8 %
Shares of MTCH stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49. Match Group has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $118.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.
About Match Group
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
